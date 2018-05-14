Royals' Bubba Starling: Officially lands on minor-league DL
Starling (oblique) was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Starling is expected to be sidelined for a significant amount of time after suffering an oblique strain last week. He's dealt with oblique issues in the past, so expect the team to proceed cautiously with him. Prior to injuring himself, Starling was hitting .257/.350/.314 across 11 games with the Storm Chasers.
