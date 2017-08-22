Starling was placed on the 7-day disabled list Monday with an injured right oblique, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.

Starling recently returned from being sidelined with an oblique injury from July 9 to August 11. The minor-league outfielder re-injured the oblique while making a throw in a game with Triple-A Omaha last week. The injury is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season and he'll be forced to turn his focus towards entering the 2018 campaign at full strength.