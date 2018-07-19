Starling (oblique) suffered a dislocated left index finger and will remain on the disabled list for six more weeks.

This injury wasn't baseball related as it occurred while Starling was away from the club during a home visit. Prior to this setback, Starling was nearing activation from the 7-day DL after spending the past two months on the shelf with an oblique strain. This new timetable puts his eventual return around the end of August.