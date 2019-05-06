Royals' Bubba Starling: Overcomes hand injury
Starling (hand) has started in both of Triple-A Omaha's last two games, going 4-for-8 at the plate between the contests.
Starling looked at risk of landing on Omaha's 7-day injured list after being struck on the hand by a pitch April 30, but he was fortunate to avoid any structural damage. After sitting out for three days while managing soreness, Starling rejoined the lineup over the weekend and didn't appear to be hindered by the hand issue. The outfielder is slashing .351/.393/.455 through 23 games in the Pacific Coast League.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...