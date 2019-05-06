Starling (hand) has started in both of Triple-A Omaha's last two games, going 4-for-8 at the plate between the contests.

Starling looked at risk of landing on Omaha's 7-day injured list after being struck on the hand by a pitch April 30, but he was fortunate to avoid any structural damage. After sitting out for three days while managing soreness, Starling rejoined the lineup over the weekend and didn't appear to be hindered by the hand issue. The outfielder is slashing .351/.393/.455 through 23 games in the Pacific Coast League.