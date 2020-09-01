Starling came off the bench to deliver a pinch-hit RBI single in Monday's 2-1 win over the Indians.

Cleveland held a 1-0 lead through seven innings, but Kansas City broke through with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the series opener. After Maikel Franco came through with a one-out single to tie the game, Starling sent a James Karinchak offering up the middle to score the go-ahead run. Despite coming through in the clutch, Starling is unlikely to see any meaningful increase in playing time. Since coming off the injured list Aug. 14, Starling has started once in the Royals' 16 games.