Starling is starting in center field and batting ninth in Friday's season opener at Cleveland, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old isn't expected to an everyday starter this season, but the Royals are without Ryan O'Hearn (illness) and Hunter Dozier (illness) to begin the season. Starling made his big-league debut last season and had a .572 OPS in 197 plate appearances, but he could carve out some opportunities if he can take advantage of the early-season absences.