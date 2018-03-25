Royals' Bubba Starling: Set to take BP soon
Starling (oblique) said he expects to resume taking batting practice in the next week to 10 days, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Starling has been idle for nearly three weeks with the oblique strain, which essentially ended his long-shot bid for an Opening Day roster spot. Once Starling resumes hitting, he'll add fielding and throwing drills to his regimen before the Royals sign off on him playing in simulated or rehab games. The Royals plan to assign Starling to Triple-A Omaha once he's back to full strength.
