Royals' Bubba Starling: Shifted to 60-day DL
Starling (oblique) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
This is simply procedural, as Starling has already been ruled out for the season and the Royals simply needed a roster spot for Onelki Garcia, whose contract was purchased Saturday. Starling will keep his focus on getting healthy and gearing up for the 2018 season.
More News
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Out for season with oblique injury•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Activated from DL•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Lands on MiLB disabled list•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Ready for big-league debut•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Working toward MLB debut•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Shifted to Omaha•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...