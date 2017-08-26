Play

Starling (oblique) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

This is simply procedural, as Starling has already been ruled out for the season and the Royals simply needed a roster spot for Onelki Garcia, whose contract was purchased Saturday. Starling will keep his focus on getting healthy and gearing up for the 2018 season.

