Royals' Bubba Starling: Shut down from baseball activities
Starling (oblique) won't be able to participate in any baseball activities for about a month, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Starling is expected to stick around for extended spring training as he continues to battle an oblique injury. He's appeared in seven spring training games, going 3-for-11 with one home run and one RBI. Look for Starling to play at Triple-A Omaha when he's returned to health, with an opportunity to be called up to the big leagues if he performs well.
