Royals' Bubba Starling: Starting spring hot
Starling is on a tear to start spring training, hitting 7-for-12 with two homers.
A tiny sample of 12 at-bats doesn't do a whole lot to change the perception of a player, but a continued hot streak could give Starling at least an outside chance to break camp with the Royals. The fifth-overall pick back in 2011, Starling was formerly an interesting prospect but has stalled out in recent years. He's now a 26-year-old with no major-league experience coming off a year in which injuries limited him to just 20 games. The Royals don't have many players with ironclad holds on roster spots, though, so Starling is worth keeping an eye on for owners in leagues deep enough where every player on a roster deserves consideration.
More News
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Returns to Royals•
-
Bubba Starling: Not tendered 2019 contract•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Out six weeks with finger injury•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Officially lands on minor-league DL•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Could miss extended period•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Leaves with oblique issue Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...