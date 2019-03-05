Starling is on a tear to start spring training, hitting 7-for-12 with two homers.

A tiny sample of 12 at-bats doesn't do a whole lot to change the perception of a player, but a continued hot streak could give Starling at least an outside chance to break camp with the Royals. The fifth-overall pick back in 2011, Starling was formerly an interesting prospect but has stalled out in recent years. He's now a 26-year-old with no major-league experience coming off a year in which injuries limited him to just 20 games. The Royals don't have many players with ironclad holds on roster spots, though, so Starling is worth keeping an eye on for owners in leagues deep enough where every player on a roster deserves consideration.

