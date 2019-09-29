Starling (side) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Starling exited Wednesday's contest with left side tightness and will end up missing the final three games, assuming he doesn't appear off the bench. The 26-year-old has a .215/.255/.317 slash line over 56 games in his first taste of MLB action. Erick Mejia will start in center field for the season finale.