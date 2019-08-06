Starling went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.

The rookie gave the Royals a spark of hope with his eighth-inning blast off Matt Barnes, but the comeback attempt fell short. Starling is slashing .250/.281/.361 with two homers and seven RBI through his first 19 big-league games.

