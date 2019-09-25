Starling went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Braves.

The multi-hit effort was an encouraging sign for Starling, who was just 8-for-38 (.211) with two extra-base hits (a double and a home run) through 15 games in September heading into Tuesday's series opener. The rookie is hitting just .217 with four home runs and two steals in his first taste of the majors (55 games) but will look to finish the campaign on a positive note.