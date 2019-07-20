Starling is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Starling will give way to Billy Hamilton in center field Saturday but still appears set to receive the bulk of the action at the position for the foreseeable future. Through his first seven games in the big leagues, Starling has gone 7-for-24 with a double, three walks, two RBI, a stolen base and six runs.