Starling is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The Royals have used a committee of players to replace Hunter Dozier (illness) in the outfield, with Starling being one of the main beneficiaries. However, after starting in three of the past four games in center field, Starling will shift to the bench as Brett Phillips gets the nod in his place. Starling provides value defensively but has thus far struggled to get going at the dish this season, going 3-for-15 while striking out in 38.9 percent of his plate appearances.