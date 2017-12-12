General manager Dayton Moore said Starling (oblique) will start the 2018 season with Triple-A Omaha, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Starling was on the cusp of making his MLB debut in 2017 before an oblique injury cut his season short. He finished the year with a .248/.303/.381 line in 80 games for Omaha. While he's expected to start in the minors, Moore noted the team wouldn't hesitate to promote him if he gets off to a solid start.