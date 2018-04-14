Royals' Bubba Starling: To begin rehab games next week
Starling (oblique) will begin playing in extended spring training games early next week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He will need about 30 at-bats before being sent out, presumably to Triple-A Omaha. Starling does not project as a big-league caliber hitter, but he is a solid defender in the outfield, and the Royals wouldn't have much to lose by giving him a shot later this season. He has played in 127 games at Triple-A and turns 26 in August. At the very least, he should be up in September as he is on the 40-man roster.
