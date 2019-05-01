Royals' Bubba Starling: X-rays come back negative
X-rays on Starling's hand came back negative, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Starling has escaped with a bruise after exiting Tuesday's Triple-A game after getting hit in the hand on a bunt attempt. The 26-year-old, who is hitting .333/.382/.449 with two homers and five stolen bases through 21 games with Omaha, should be considered day-to-day for now.
