Royals' Burch Smith: Allows just one hit in win
Smith (1-1) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings against the Tigers.
Smith was in total command, inducing 17 swinging strikes while taking a one-hitter into the seventh inning. The only trouble he ran into all night came in his final frame, as he walked the final two batters he faced before seeing both runs come around to score against the bullpen. The 28-year-old has made three starts this year, and this was the first time he lasted more than 3.1 innings so Tuesday's terrific outing comes as a bit of a surprise. He'll draw a tougher matchup next time out, Sunday against the Yankees.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...