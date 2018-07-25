Smith (1-1) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings against the Tigers.

Smith was in total command, inducing 17 swinging strikes while taking a one-hitter into the seventh inning. The only trouble he ran into all night came in his final frame, as he walked the final two batters he faced before seeing both runs come around to score against the bullpen. The 28-year-old has made three starts this year, and this was the first time he lasted more than 3.1 innings so Tuesday's terrific outing comes as a bit of a surprise. He'll draw a tougher matchup next time out, Sunday against the Yankees.