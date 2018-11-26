Smith was designated for assignment by the Royals on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Smith was dropped from the team's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Conner Greene, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old right-hander struggled to a 6.92 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 78 innings with the Royals in 2018.