Smith will likely start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Smith will be brought back early after being pulled from Wednesday's outing, as he lasted just 3.1 innings. Ned Yost stated Smith will be limited to 50 pitches or around three innings. The Royals want to make sure he's doesn't go nearly two weeks without throwing due to the All-Star break.

