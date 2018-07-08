Royals' Burch Smith: Gets rotation look
Smith will move from the bullpen into the rotation and start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Smith, who has supplied a 5.40 ERA and 39:21 K:BB across 38.1 innings this season, will join the rotation in place of the struggling Jason Hammel. The Rule 5 pick had previously been developed as as starter with the Padres and made seven starts with the big club in 2013 before his development track changed a year later, when he required Tommy John surgery. Smith's results out of the bullpen this season don't seemingly portend success as he heads back to the rotation, though it's worth noting he turned in one of his best outings of the season Friday against the Red Sox while working in long relief of Hammel. He tossed a season-high four scoreless innings out of the bullpen, limiting Boston to two hits and no walks while striking out three.
