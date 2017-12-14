Smith was selected by the Mets with the sixth pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday and then dealt to the Royals for cash considerations, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old righty reached the majors with the Padres back in 2013, but then washed out of pro ball after needing Tommy John surgery in 2015. However, he made a triumphant return in 2017, reaching Triple-A, where he logged a 1.65 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. He has a good shot to contribute out of the Royals' bullpen this season, and perhaps even in the rotation. They will need to keep him on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Rays.