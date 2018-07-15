Smith (0-1) tossed two innings and took the loss Sunday, yielding two runs on three hits while striking out two in the 10-1 loss to the White Sox.

Smith has started two games this season, allowing six runs in just 5.1 innings. His ERA was bumped to 5.98 alongside a 45:22 K:BB in 43.2 innings on the year. If Smith gets another look in the rotation, he should take the mound at home against Detroit next Tuesday.