Royals' Burch Smith: Roughed up again in loss
Smith (1-4) was dealt the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, yielding five earned runs on six hits over just 1.2 innings, striking out none and walking a batter in Kansas City's 7-0 defeat.
It's been tough sledding for Smith lately, as this rough outing marked his third straight start where he's given up at least five earned. Unsurprisingly, he's gone 0-3 over that stretch and seen his ERA on the season climb up to 6.97 to go along with an equally ugly 1.60 WHIP through 60.2 innings. Those recent struggles, combined with his career ERA of 6.42 in 95.1 big-league innings, leave Smith well off the fantasy radar for the time being, even in favorable matchups.
