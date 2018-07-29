Smith (1-2) surrendered five runs on five hits and three walks while fanning four across four innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Yankees.

Smith struggled throughout his fourth start of the 2018 campaign, as he allowed two runs in the first inning, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth prior to exiting with a five-run deficit. The 28-year-old right-hander was coming off an excellent outing versus Detroit (two runs allowed over 6.1 innings), but he didn't appear to have his best stuff against a tough Yankees' lineup. Smith owns a 6.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 55 strikeouts through 54 innings this season.