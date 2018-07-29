Royals' Burch Smith: Saddled with second loss
Smith (1-2) surrendered five runs on five hits and three walks while fanning four across four innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Yankees.
Smith struggled throughout his fourth start of the 2018 campaign, as he allowed two runs in the first inning, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth prior to exiting with a five-run deficit. The 28-year-old right-hander was coming off an excellent outing versus Detroit (two runs allowed over 6.1 innings), but he didn't appear to have his best stuff against a tough Yankees' lineup. Smith owns a 6.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 55 strikeouts through 54 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?