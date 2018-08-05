Smith (1-3) allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Twins.

Smith was taken deep twice, once by Eddie Rosario and once by Max Kepler, and only held the Twins scoreless in two of his five innings. Since turning in a quality start against Detroit on July 24, Smith has allowed 11 earned runs in his last two starts, which have spanned nine innings. He has had limited success at the major league level as a starter, making him an option in only exceptionally deep leagues.