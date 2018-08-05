Royals' Burch Smith: Shelled again
Smith (1-3) allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Twins.
Smith was taken deep twice, once by Eddie Rosario and once by Max Kepler, and only held the Twins scoreless in two of his five innings. Since turning in a quality start against Detroit on July 24, Smith has allowed 11 earned runs in his last two starts, which have spanned nine innings. He has had limited success at the major league level as a starter, making him an option in only exceptionally deep leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...