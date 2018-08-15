Smith has been demoted to the Royals' bullpen, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jorge Lopez, who was recently acquired from the Brewers in the Mike Moustakas trade, will slot into the big-league rotation Wednesday, which would have been Smith's day to pitch. Considering Smith had a 9.67 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over his last six outings (22.1 innings), he had likely already been cut loose in most fantasy formats.