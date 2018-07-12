Royals' Burch Smith: Yields four in no-decision
Smith allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.
Smith was staked out to a three run lead before even taking the hill in the bottom of the first inning, but he eventually gave it all back and ended up recording just 10 outs. The 28-year-old had worked exclusively out of the bullpen prior to Wednesday's outing, so he likely wouldn't have been stretched out much further than the 71 pitches he threw regardless of performance. With a 5.83 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 41.2 innings, it's not immediately clear if Smith will get another turn through the rotation or return to a bullpen role going forward.
