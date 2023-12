The Royals acquired Devanney and Ryan Brady from the Brewers on Thursday in exchange for Taylor Clarke.

Selected in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Elon University, Devanney slashed .271/.363/.461 with 11 home runs and six stolen bases over 103 games last season for the Triple-A affiliate of the Brewers in Nashville. The 26-year-old has seen action all around the infield in his pro career but primarily played shortstop in 2023.