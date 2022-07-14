The Royals placed Gallagher (personal) on the restricted list Thursday.
Gallagher is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. In addition to Gallagher, fellow catcher MJ Melendez (personal) is also on the restricted list for the Toronto series, so the Royals will bring up two backstops (Sebastian Rivero and Freddy Fermin) from the minors as replacements at the position.
