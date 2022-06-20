Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
