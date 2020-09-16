site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-cam-gallagher-shifts-to-reserve-role | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Cam Gallagher: Shifts to reserve role
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gallagher is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Since Salvador Perez (eye) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Gallagher has predictably moved back into a reserve role. He'll be on the bench for the fifth straight game Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read