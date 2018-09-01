Gallagher went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

Getting the start in place of Sal Perez (thumb) and hitting ninth, Gallagher connected on his first homer of the year and just the second of his brief big-league career. Perez's injury isn't thought to be too serious, but Gallagher will pick up extra playing time at least through the weekend while the veteran catcher recuperates.