Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Gallagher is not in the starting lineup against the Indians, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Gallagher will retreat to a spot on the pine after going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the past two games. The recently recalled Meibrys Viloria will catch Brad Keller and bat ninth in the order.
