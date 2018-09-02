Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Takes seat after two straight starts
Gallagher is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Gallagher had filled in behind the plate for the injured Salvador Perez (thumb) the past two days, going 2-for-6 with a solo home run and a walk in those contests. With manager Ned Yost suggesting that Perez could be sidelined for about a week with the injury, Gallagher will receive a short-term boost in at-bats, but his minor-league track record doesn't portend much fantasy upside. The 25-year-old slashed .265/.334/.358 with four home runs and one stolen base across 303 plate appearances at Triple-A Omaha prior to being promoted Friday.
More News
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Launches first homer of season•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Recalled from Omaha•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Sent back to minors•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Called up by Royals•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Optioned to minors•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Recalled from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...