Gallagher is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gallagher had filled in behind the plate for the injured Salvador Perez (thumb) the past two days, going 2-for-6 with a solo home run and a walk in those contests. With manager Ned Yost suggesting that Perez could be sidelined for about a week with the injury, Gallagher will receive a short-term boost in at-bats, but his minor-league track record doesn't portend much fantasy upside. The 25-year-old slashed .265/.334/.358 with four home runs and one stolen base across 303 plate appearances at Triple-A Omaha prior to being promoted Friday.