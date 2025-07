The Royals have selected Millar with the 97th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Millar saw a big uptick in velocity this year after sitting 92 mph with his fastball as a junior in high school in California. This spring he's been up to 97 mph with above-average induced vertical break. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, he has a good starter's build.