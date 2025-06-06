Estevez pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the save in a 7-5 win over the Cardinals in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Estevez pitched in the day game as well, blowing a save and taking a loss in the 10th inning, but he threw just 10 pitches in that contest. That left him fresh enough to protect a two-run lead in the nightcap, and he was able to get the job done this time to earn his 18th save in 21 chances this season. He's added a 1.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across 27.2 innings while going relatively unchallenged as the Royals' closer.