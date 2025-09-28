Estevez struck out two and hit one batsman while pitching a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.

This was Estevez's 42nd save of the season, ensuring he would finish first in the majors in the category -- he's two ahead of San Diego's Robert Suarez with one day left in the campaign. Opportunities have been limited for Estevez in September, as he's collected saves in six of his seven appearances for the month. The right-handed closer is at a 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB across 66 innings this year.