Estevez earned the save in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers after tossing a perfect ninth inning.

For the second night in a row, Estevez was brought in for the ninth to protect a three-run lead, and he needed only 11 pitches (seven strikes) to retire the side. He has converted 16 of his last 17 save opportunities, and his 21 saves is tied with Robert Suarez for most in the majors. Estevez sports a 1.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 32.2 innings this season.