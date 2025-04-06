Estevez secured the save in Sunday's 4-1 win against the Orioles, pitching a clean inning with a strikeout.

After blowing a save in his last outing Wednesday against Milwaukee, Estevez righted the ship with this performance, retiring the side succinctly on nine pitches. The offseason addition continues to be the main saves source in Kansas City over Lucas Erceg, as Estevez has entered the ninth in all three save chances for the Royals.