Estevez earned the save in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Tigers, allowing one hit with no walks or strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Estevez was brought in for the ninth to maintain the Royals' lead and shutout. He allowed a single after getting the first two batters out, but he closed things out by getting Riley Greene to ground out to first base. Estevez has converted on 16 of 18 save opportunities this season and has not allowed a run over his last eight outings. He has a 1.78 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB across 25.1 innings this season.