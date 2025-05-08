Estevez picked up the save Wednesday against the White Sox after allowing one run on three hits in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

It wasn't easy for Estevez, who struggled with his command as 15 of his 21 pitches hit for strikes. The hard-throwing right-hander has still managed to successfully convert his last six save opportunities, which would figure to give him a pretty long leash as Kansas City's closer going forward. Despite posting a shaky 15:9 K:BB this season, Estevez has a 2.65 ERA and 1.24 WHIP and hasn't allowed a single home run over 17 innings.