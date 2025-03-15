Estevez (back) made his first appearance of spring training Friday, giving up one unearned run and two hits over an inning. "I feel great," Estevez told MLB.com. "Everything is going well with my body, and I'm in a good spot. For me, it usually takes me three, maybe four outings to say, 'OK, this is it, this is the point I want to be at.'"

Estevez has been slowed in camp by lower-back tightness but Royals say they are confident he'll be ready for Opening Day. He'll make six appearances between major league and minor league games barring any setbacks before spring training ends, according to MLB. Estevez is expected to be the primary closer for the Royals with Lucas Erceg also getting some save chances.