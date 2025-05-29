Estevez notched the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Reds after throwing 1.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

It was just the third time this season that Estevez worked more than one inning, and he was able to turn in his 12th scoreless outing in his last 13 appearances. The 32-year-old right-hander has successfully converted each of his 10 save chances during this span, boasting a 0.68 ERA and 13:1 K:BB over his last 13.1 innings. Estevez continues to solidify his grip on Kansas City's closing job, as he's now second in the American League with 15 saves in 2025.