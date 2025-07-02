Estevez pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Estevez retired the side on 12 pitches (nine strikes), picking up his first save since June 20. He had just one appearance in between saves, as the Royals went 1-8 over the nine-game stretch in that span. Estevez has been strong as a traditional closer for the Royals, converting 23 of 26 save chances with a 2.02 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB across 35.2 innings. His career high in saves is 31 with the Angels in 2023, a mark he has a good chance of surpassing this year.