Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Thursday that Estevez has not appeared in a Cactus League game because of mild lower-back tightness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Estevez was able to throw off a mound Wednesday and felt good. Quatraro believes there's still plenty of time for Estevez to appear in "6-to-7 outings later in camp." Signed to a two-year, $20.2 million contract in January, Estevez is the perceived favorite to serve as the Royals' closer. If Estevez is not physically ready or the Royals want to go in another direction at closer, Lucas Erceg would be the next man up.