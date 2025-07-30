Estevez earned the save Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to secure a 9-6 win.

Estevez was called upon to protect a three-run lead and handled the task with ease, working around a two-out single by Ozzie Albies to record his 28th save of the season. The right-hander sits tied for second in MLB in saves alongside Josh Hader. Estevez now holds a 2.56 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB across 45.2 innings in 2025.