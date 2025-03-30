Estevez (save) threw one inning Saturday against the Guardians, earning the save and striking out one batter.
Nursing a one-run lead, Estevez walked Kyle Manzardo on five pitches to open the bottom of the ninth inning, but settled down to retire the next three batters he faced, preserving the 4-3 Kansas City win. Estevez should see the bulk of the save chances for the Royals, though setup man, Lucas Erceg, is also a quality candidate for saves.
