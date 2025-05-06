Estevez collected the save in Monday's 3-0 win against the White Sox, allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning with no strikeouts.

The Kansas City closer required only eight pitches, seven of which were strikes, to retire the side and lock down the Royals' 20th win. Since his last blown save April 22 against Colorado, Estevez has made five consecutive scoreless appearances over which he's bagged five saves. Through 16 innings, he has pitched to a 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB while not allowing a home run.